MIAMI VALLEY — Two puppies will represent the Miami Valley in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

>>PREVOUS COVERAGE: 2 local pups to be featured in 2024 Puppy Bowl

Cookie and Gracie will be on opposing teams, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Gracie will be on Team Fluff and Cookie is on Team Ruff.

News Center 7 previously reported that the annual Puppy Bowl brings awareness to pet adoption.

This year’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

Gracie Team Fluff- Puppy Bowl XX Photo contributed by Discovery.com (Credit: Discovery.com)

Cookie Team Ruff- Puppy Bowl XX Photo contributed by Discovery.com (Credit: Discovery.com)

©2024 Cox Media Group