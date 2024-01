DAYTON — Two local puppies have been drafted to play in the National Puppy Bowl.

The two puppies are Cookie and Gracie from the Dayton Humane Society.

Cookie will play on “Team Ruff and Gracie will represent “Team Fluff.”

Every year in February the annual Puppy Bowl brings national awareness to pet adoption.

The Puppy Bowl will take place on Feb. 11.

