2 officers, driver injured after crashing into building, police say

CLEVELAND — Two Ohio police officers and another driver were injured after crashing into each other and then into a building Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in Cleveland, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Office (PIO) Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told WOIO that officers were responding to a call when the crash happened.

The impact of the crash caused both the cruiser and the other vehicle to hit a nearby building, Diaz said.

Medics transported both officers and the other driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group