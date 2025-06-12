2 officers, driver injured after crashing into building, police say

CLEVELAND — Two Ohio police officers and another driver were injured after crashing into each other and then into a building Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in Cleveland, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Office (PIO) Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told WOIO that officers were responding to a call when the crash happened.
The impact of the crash caused both the cruiser and the other vehicle to hit a nearby building, Diaz said.
Medics transported both officers and the other driver to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
