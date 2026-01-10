2 men struck by vehicle suffers minor injuries near local church

NEW CARLISLE — Two men were struck by a vehicle Friday night, and police are searching for the driver in New Carlisle.

On Jan. 9, around 10 p.m., deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two men being struck by a car near the 300 block of Prentice Avenue, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men with minor injuries.

According to deputies, the two men were struck as a result of a domestic disturbance complaint.

The two men were transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further evaluation.

The driver has not been located and could face criminal charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

