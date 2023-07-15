2 men killed, 1 woman injured when 2 motorcycles crash head-on in Clermont Co.; Victims ID’ed

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed and another was injured when two motorcycles crashed head-on in Clermont County.

The Batavia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Moore Marathon Road at around 11 p.m. Friday in Jackson Township, a spokesperson for the department said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2023 Honda CRF 125 motorcycle, operated by Austin C. Askren, 21, of Williamsburg, was driving southeast on Moore Marathon Road when it crashed into a 2001 Honda CRF 80 motorcycle, operated by Justin S. Bocskor, 25, of Loveland. Bocskor’s motorcycle was traveling northwest on Moore Marathon Road when it was struck head-on.

Askren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner.

Bocskor was transported to the Jackson Township building to then be flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. However, he succumbed to his life-threatening injuries before he could be transported by the medical helicopter. He was pronounced dead by the Clermont County Coroner at the Jackson Township building.

A woman rode with Bocskor during the crash and was injured following it. She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.

All three victims were reportedly not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash. They were assisted by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, Jackson Township Fire and EMS, Wayne Township Fire and EMS, and Air Care out of University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

