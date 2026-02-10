2 Lyft drivers shot, killed in Ohio city 36 hours apart

CLEVELAND — Two Lyft drivers were shot and killed in northern Ohio within 36 hours of one another, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The first shooting happened in the 10200 block of Rosehill Avenue in Cleveland before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

56-year-old Antoine Latham was shot in the head inside his car while driving for the rideshare company, our affiliate reported.

Authorities initially thought they were responding to a crash, but found Latham shot, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

WOIO-19 reported that Lyft said it permanently banned the rider and is assisting police in this investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the driver in this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to their loved ones. Our team is working to reach the driver’s family to offer support during this difficult time. Lyft has permanently banned the rider, and is cooperating with law enforcement to assist in every way we can,” a Lyft spokesperson said.

The second shooting happened early Tuesday morning on East 84th Street in Cleveland.

Officers found Vasyl Shvets, 27, shot in the torso and slumped over the steering wheel.

Shvets was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“Upon further investigation, our homicide unit was able to determine that this individual was a Lyft driver. Obviously, we had a similar incident a couple days ago,” Cleveland Police Sergeant Freddy Diaz told WOIO-19.

Cleveland police are investigating both deaths, but don’t believe they are related.

Investigators added that the only link between these cases is that both men drove for Lyft.

Information on any arrests or suspects was not immediately available.

