2 left lanes blocked on I-75 Northbound in West Carrollton due to crash

WEST CARROLLTON — The two left lanes on I-75 northbound are blocked due to a crash in West Carrollton early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. West Carrollton crews were dispatched to the area of I-75 northbound and Dixie Highway on reports of a crash.

OHGO is reporting that the left two lanes are blocked on I-75 northbound beyond Sate Route-725.

A West Carrollton Dispatcher told News Center 7 that units are on the scene of a crash, but no other preliminary details were available.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated there was a semi and a sedan involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

