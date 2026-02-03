Local

2 lanes closed on I-75 SB after crash in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
Crash 75 SB Miami Twp (Ohio Department of Transportation)
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two lanes are closed in Montgomery County after a crash on Interstate 75, Tuesday morning.

The call came out around 5:23 a.m., according to a Kettering Dispatcher.

The right two lanes of I-75 southbound at the Interstate I-675 northbound on ramp are closed due to a crash in Miami Township, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash.

