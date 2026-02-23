UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-70 EB in Clark County after crash

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:38 A.M.:

All lanes have reopened after a crash on I-70 eastbound just after SR 4, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

Two lanes are closed on Interstate 70 eastbound due to a crash in Clark County on Monday morning.

The left two lanes on I-70 eastbound just past State Route 4 are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show heavy backup on the interstate.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group