2 killed in Ohio plane crash

MARION COUNTY — Two people are dead after a plane crash in central Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Pleasant Twp. in Marion County Tuesday morning on reports of a plane crash, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

>> Judge grants competency evaluation for former Dayton Schools employee facing assault charges

The crash reportedly happened in a bean field approximately nine miles from the Marion Municipal Airport.

Troopers previously said that the crash caused “fatal injuries.” They later announced that two people had died. Those two were the only two people aboard the plane. Their identities have not been released at this time.

>> Driver shot following road rage incident on I-70 in Ohio

The plane involved in the crash was identified as a Piper PA-32-300, a single-engine plane, WBNS reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that they are investigating the crash.

© 2023 Cox Media Group