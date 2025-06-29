2 juveniles injured after explosion in trash can at Huber Heights fireworks show

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two juveniles were injured after an explosion in a trash can at the Huber Heights fireworks show Saturday night.

During the Star-Spangled Heights event at 4707 Brandt Pike, Thomas Cloud Park, officers received a report of an explosion in a trash can near the food truck area, according to a press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an “unknown type of explosive device” that had been detonated inside a trash can, according to the release.

Two juveniles were injured because of the explosion and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The explosion is being investigated by the Huber Heights Police Division and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

During the investigation into the explosion, there were also reports of an unknown subject actively shooting a gun in the park.

Officers investigated and found no evidence of shots being fired or an active shooter, according to the release.

News Center 7 previously reported that Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore confirmed in a social media post that there was no shooter but that “someone yelled shooter and that spread like wildfire and caused panic.”

As the event continued, large groups of disorderly and uncooperative individuals were ordered to leave the park.

Shortly after the individuals were ordered to leave Thomas Cloud Park, officers responded to large groups of individuals engaged in fights in the Brandt Pike Place Shopping Center directly across the street.

A county-wide call for assistance, or a signal 99, was dropped due to the “nature of the incident and the number of individuals involved.”

Several arrests were made by officers throughout these incidents.

If you have any information on the trash can explosion, reach out to Lt. Brian Carr at (937)237-3578.

