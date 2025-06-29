Man in custody after barricading himself in home, prompting large police presence in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home, prompting a large police presence in Clark County Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Clark County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation, were in the area of N Park Drive and Vine Road Saturday evening.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark, the sheriff’s office was conducting a “focused blitz in Bethel Township in order to serve several indictments returned by the Clark County Grand Jury.”

Around 7:20 p.m., deputies attempted to serve an indictment involving Trafficking in Narcotics to Jimmy Watkins at a residence in the 200 block of Vine Road.

Watkins then barricaded himself inside the residence and would not speak to deputies, according to Sheriff Clark.

The Clark County Special Operations team was called to the scene, and negotiators were able to talk Watkins out of the house after several hours.

Watkins was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Clark County Jail around 11:16 p.m.

He was booked on his indictment for 2 counts of Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group