2 injured in Washington Twp. crash

WASHINGTON TWP. — Two people were injured in a crash in Washington Twp. early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the area of McEwen Road, south of Interstate 675, on reports of a crash with two males trapped in a car, according to the sheriff’s office.

>> 3 dead in plane crash at Ohio airport

When they got to the scene, deputies found a 2018 McLaren 570S on its top at the bottom of an embankment.

Both occupants were extricated from the car and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies said there was no evidence of impairment from the driver, but speed did appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group