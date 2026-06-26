2 injured in crash involving semi-truck, box truck on US 35

GREENE COUNTY — Two people were hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck and a parked box truck on Friday, at 4:46 a.m. on US 35 East at Mile Marker 8.

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The semi-truck drove outside of marked lane lines, striking the left rear of the parked box truck and causing disabling damage to both commercial vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Debris from the collision was spread across the right lane and shoulder, with both vehicles partially in the roadway.

TRENDING STORIES:

The right lane and shoulder of US 35 near Mile Marker 8 remain closed.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Soin Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was cited for a marked lane violation.

Crews are working to remove cargo from the commercial vehicles and tow vehicles away from the scene.

Traffic on eastbound US 35 near the Xenia US 35 Business Split will remain impacted until cleanup is complete, which is expected to last into the afternoon hours.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through the area as workers continue to clear the scene.

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