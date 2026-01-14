2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured, and one of them was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Tuesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:54 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 West and Coletown-Lightsville Road on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s just not needed;’ People express concerns about proposed gas station in Huber Heights
- High school football head coach retires after 25 years at Brookville
- Local cowboy-themed butcher shop closing this week
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Lacrosse, driven by Levi Livingston of New Weston, was traveling southbound on Coletown-Lightsville road.
Livingston failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, traveling into the pathway of a Kia Forte, driven by Jared Sorice of Greenville.
Livingston was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital.
Sorice was transported to the heli-pad at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight.
Livingston and Sorice are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group