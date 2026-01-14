Local cowboy-themed butcher shop closing this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local cowboy-themed butcher shop has announced that it will close this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No Name Cowboy Artisan Jerky wrote in a social media post that it will close its location at the 500 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road on Saturday, Jan. 17.

“Thank you for 15 incredible years,” the shop said on its Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owners added in the social media post that the cost of meat, ingredients, and packaging had increased to “levels we did not expect” over the last year.

They added that they moved more jerky than in other years, over 2,000 pounds.

“For over a decade, No Name Cowboy has been making great Artisan Beef Jerky in the same fashion, minus drying on a wagon, that was used in the old west, the original jerky if you will,” the shop says on its website.

The shop sells beef jerky, lamb jerky, and dog treats.

“This place has been more than a store,” the owner said. “I still meet new people who knew Dave and somehow found their way back here. I honestly don’t know which meant more to them — the conversations or the jerky — but I do know this place is special."

It will offer everything 25 percent off through Saturday, the social media post said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group