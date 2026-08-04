2 hurt after house explosion in Northern Ohio

CANTON — Firefighters have identified the two people burned after a house explosion in Northern Ohio.

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Justin J. Bruce, 41, and Michael L. Mullins, 42, are still receiving treatment at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit.

On July 30, Canton firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a reported house explosion at Bonnot Place NE, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

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When fire crews arrived, they found the home destroyed and one person in the street had been thrown by the blast.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious burns.

The injured victim told firefighters that another person was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Several neighboring homes had structural damage as a result of the explosion.

Firefighters later confirmed the blast was caused by natural gas.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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