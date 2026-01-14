2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a home in Dayton Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Peach Tree Ave and Eichelberger Ave on a report of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The vehicle lost control and struck a home, according to Dayton police.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was cited for the crash, according to Dayton police.
The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
