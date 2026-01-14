‘Bravery in action;’ Police recognize several people for rushing to help after Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is recognizing good Samaritans, including employees at a local car dealership, for jumping into action in the immediate aftermath of a recent car crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police shared traffic camera video of a crash that happened at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Loop Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the video, a gray SUV is seen being hit by a black car while trying to make a turn. The impact caused the SUV to overturn onto its side and hit another SUV.

Several people, including Roger Hall and other employees at Bob Ross Auto, can be seen running to the crash scene to check on the drivers.

One person can be seen climbing onto the SUV on its side to open the passenger side door and help the driver out of it.

“Their bravery, selflessness, and willingness to step in during a dangerous situation exemplify the very best of our community. Because of their actions, help was provided quickly when it mattered most,” the department wrote in a social media post.

News Center 7 has reached out to Centerville Police for more information on the crash. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group