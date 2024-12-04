2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — 2 people are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Washington Township Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at Yankee Street and Spring Valley Pike around 3:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two cars were involved in this crash.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed one of the cars overturned.

The spokesperson said two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The road has since reopened to all traffic.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



