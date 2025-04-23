2 hospitalized after car crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in the hospital after a car crash in Dayton late Tuesday night, according to a Dayton Police Department sergeant on scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of N Main Street around 10:55 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant said firefighters had to pry the passenger door open.

Police aren’t sure what caused this crash due to the driver and passenger having conflicting statements, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear how serious the injuries are in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group