2 hospitalized after car crashes, catches on fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Kettering on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened in the 2400 block of E Whipp Road around 9 p.m.

The spokesperson said the driver lost control, went over a curb and crashed into a tree.

The car caught on fire after the crash, and News Center 7 crews on scene watched as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Two people were inside the car, but witnesses were able to help them out, the spokesperson said.

Medics took both occupants to an area hospital for possible injuries, but it is unclear how serious those injuries are.

“After speaking with witnesses, speed does appear to be a factor,” the spokesperson said.

No citations have been issued at this time due to the driver’s injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

