2 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle crash in Vandalia Thursday.

Around 8:50 p.m. Vandalia police and medics were called to National Road at Ranchview Drive for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car, according to initial reports.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries, according to Vandalia Division of Fire on social media.

Firefighters said the roadway is closed in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

