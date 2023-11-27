2 flown to hospital with serious injuries after head-on crash in Ohio

BROWN COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash Saturday night in Ohio.

>>Male flown to hospital after being shot in Springfield

Troopers from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to State Route 774 just east of Starling Road in Brown County on initial reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on State Route 774 while a 2008 Volkswagen was going east on that same road when they both collided with each other head-on.

Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers.

Medics transported both by AirCare to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Mutual aid was provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hamersville Police and Fire Departments, and both the Bethel Squad and Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group