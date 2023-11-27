Male flown to hospital after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A male was taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield police and medics were dispatched around 12:43 a.m. to the 1000 block of Jasper Road on initial reports of a male shot.

The victim was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital and later flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

He suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

