‘We need to come together;’ Neighbors speak out on shooting that hospitalized 15-year-old

DAYTON — A 15-year-old had to go to the hospital after someone shot him in Dayton on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the first block of Willowwood Drive, near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, around 5:40 p.m.

A 911 caller said two people were trying to rob the teenager when one of them shot him.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a mother and son who were in the area when the gunfire rang out.

Dayton resident Patricia LaFrance said she is extremely concerned for the young man and his family.

“That makes me nervous these parents out here need to watch their kids and make sure that you are with your kids at all times,” LaFrance said.

LaFrance is a mother of four and said she tries to stay close to her children whenever she can.

“I fear for my kids when they go to school in the early in the morning, having to catch the bus I’m fearful I’m a mother,” she said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson asked LaFrance’s son, Ty LaFrance, how the shooting made him feel.

“He’s only 5 years younger than you are, does that make you nervous especially being a young black man in the streets?” Patterson asked.

“Yes, it does. It’s kind of sad what his family is going through right now,” Ty said.

LaFrance is advocating for more community engagement to help reduce and hopefully stop the violence.

“We need to come together as a Black community and do what we have to do for our children,” she said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the incident and how the teenager is doing.

