2 families displaced after ‘suspicious’ fire in Ohio Apartment building

CINCINNATI — Two families were displaced after a fire in an Ohio Apartment building Sunday night.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating after a fire in an Avondale apartment building was deemed “suspicious”, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

Firefighters were called to the four-story apartment complex at around 10:55 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire could be seen on the fourth floor of the building, and smoke alarms inside were sounding, according to a report from the fire department.

>> 3-year-old boy dies after stabbing at Ohio grocery store

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Two families were displaced as a result of the damage.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation by the CFD Fire Investigative Unit,” reads the report, which lists only “incendiary” as a cause for the fire.

The estimated cost of damages is roughly $50,000 in damage.

©2024 Cox Media Group