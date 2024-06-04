3-year-old boy dies after stabbing at Ohio grocery store

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A three-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed at a Grocery Store in eastern Ohio Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted just after 3 p.m. Monday, WOIO reported.

Early Tuesday morning, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child had died, 3News reported.

The boy’s mother was also stabbed, her condition has not been released. The child was identified as Julian Wood.

EMS transported Julian and his mother to St. John Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, WOIO reported.

According to News 5, police located a suspect and took 32-year-old Bionca Ellis into custody.

“Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey said in part in a statement, News 5 reported.

Giant Eagle provided the following statement to WOIO Monday evening:

We are aware of the reported incident and are working with the authorities. For the moment, they (the authorities) are the best source for information.

The incident remains under investigation.

