2 facing criminal charges after filing fake report about abandoned baby in Ohio city

CLEVELAND — Two people are facing criminal charges after they filed a false report about an abandoned infant in Cleveland, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

At least one person took the 3-month-old baby to the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District station around 12:30 a.m. on July 12.

The person told police that the baby was abandoned in the 900 block of Wayside Avenue.

Medics took the baby to an area hospital, where medical personnel determined there were no signs of injury or abuse, according to WOIO-19.

The baby was taken into the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services while the investigation continued.

Cleveland police said they watched surveillance footage and conducted several interviews during the 10-week-long investigation.

WOIO-19 reported that investigators determined the report of the baby being found on Wayside Avenue was not true.

Tierra Shelton and Jasmine Shelton have both been charged with tampering with evidence and making or causing false reports of child endangerment or neglect.

The relationship between the two suspects is unclear.

The baby remains in good health, Cleveland police told WOIO-19.

