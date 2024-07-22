2 drivers hospitalized, 1 cited, after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two drivers were hurt and one was cited after a crash in Clark County on Sunday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: U.S. highway in Clark County open again after 3-vehicle, multiple-injury crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers and medics were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. to Columbus Cincinnati Road (U.S. 42) near Selma Pike on initial reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. 42 was closed while crews were on the scene.

A 33-year-old was driving a Jeep SUV when she stopped at a stop sign on Selma Pike and US 42. She entered the intersection from Selma Pike and got hit by a GMC SUV driven by a 49-year-old woman.

Medics transported the 33-year-old Jeep driver to Kettering Health Green Memorial with minor injuries. State troopers cited her for failure to yield, OSHP said.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center with minor injuries.

Buckeye Towing, Maines Towing, and the Pitchin Village EMS provided mutual aid.





