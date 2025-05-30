2 drivers go 127 mph; state troopers catch vehicles going almost double the speed limit

BUTLER COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers recently stopped two vehicles going well over the speed limit.
State troopers from the Hamilton Post stopped two vehicles traveling 127 mph in a 65-mph zone in Butler County.
OSHP posted a photo of one of the traffic stops on social media.
It showed the trooper stopped a car for going almost double the speed limit.
“Since the beginning of the year, troopers have cited more than 3,600 people for going 30+ mph over the limit,” said OSHP. “Stay safe and follow the posted speed limit.”
State troopers have also asked drivers to slow down.
