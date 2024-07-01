2 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near UC’s campus

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead and three others hurt after a shooting near the University of Cincinnati’s campus early Monday morning.

UC Public Safety issued an emergency alert on social media at 2:54 a.m. saying officers responded to a reported emergency on Highland Avenue and E University Avenue.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East University Avenue near UC’s campus, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police told Cincinnati media outlets that five people in total were shot. Two are confirmed dead and two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth person’s condition is unknown at the time, WCPO said.

UC Public Safety issued an “All Clear” at 3:51 a.m. on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The shooting remains under investigation.

