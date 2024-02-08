2 Dayton men sentenced for role in multi-state cocaine ring

DAYTON — Two brothers, and many who worked for them, have been sentenced for a long-running multi-state cocaine ring that brought narcotics to Dayton.

Roger Earl and Shawn Lee Walton were sentenced in federal court for their drug trafficking organization that sourced bulk narcotics from Los Angeles and Houston to Dayton and Charlotte.

The government said the brothers were “sophisticated drug distributors” from 2014 until 2020.

According to court documents, the Waltons and four other defendants conspired to traffic at least 3,000 kilograms of drugs.

Roger Earl, also known as “Mike,” was sentenced to 168 months in prison. Shawn Lee, also known as “Swoop,” was sentenced to 151 months in prison.

Law enforcement also convicted and sentenced multiple people who worked for the Waltons including two from Dayton.

Noah Alxendar Sherrill from Dayton was sentenced to 48 months in prison and Rauland Pollard III was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

