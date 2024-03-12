2 Dayton men formally facing drug trafficking charges in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Two Dayton men are formally facing drug trafficking charges in Warren County.

They were both indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a grand jury report.

Halil Banulla, 25, of Dayton, is facing felony counts including aggravating trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, drug possession, and permitting drug abuse.

He is alleged to have used his vehicle to transport large quantities of drugs intended for sale, the grand jury report said.

Anthony Saylers, 25, of Dayton, is facing multiple felony counts. This includes 12 drug-related charges, including drug possession and drug trafficking.

He is accused of possessing large quantities of drugs intended for sale in the City of Franklin and surrounding areas back in November and December, according to the grand jury report.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on March 29.

