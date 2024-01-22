2 Dayton EMTs promoted to paramedics Monday

DAYTON — Two local emergency medical technicians were promoted to paramedics on Monday.

The Dayton Fire Department promoted Andrea Vaughn and Amanda Mitch-Tolle to paramedics during a ceremony, according to DFD Captain Brad French.

>> Man found dead inside burning RV in Dayton; investigation underway

Vaughn started with DFD in 2022 and has primarily been assigned to Company 16, on the west side of Dayton.

Before coming to DFD, she served with Cedarville Township and Trotwood fire departments, French said.

Vaughn also has experience serving as a medical provider in the Emergency Room at Dayton Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Mitch-Tolle started with DFD in 2023 and is assigned to Company 10, near the I-75 US-35 interchange.

She previously served with the Pleasant Township Fire Department and has an associate degree in Fire/EMS from Sinclair Community College, French said.

Both women are now certified paramedics and firefighters II in Ohio.

Dayton Fire Department Promotions Paramedics Andrea Vaughn and Amanda Mitch-Tolle. (Dayton Fire Department)

©2024 Cox Media Group