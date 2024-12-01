2 cousins injured in ‘unprovoked’ Ohio shooting

PARMA — Two cousins were hurt in an “unprovoked” shooting in northern Ohio on Friday night.

The shooting was reported in Parma around 11:19 p.m. on Friday night, WKYC reported.

While officers were checking the area, dispatchers got a call from one of the victims. He said both he and his cousin had been shot.

A 19-year-old was shot in the arm and his 18-year-old cousin was shot in the thigh, WOIO reported. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The cousins told police they were walking down the street and the suspect was walking in the opposite direction. The man began yelling at the victims before firing shots.

The victims said they didn’t know the shooter and the shooting appears to be unprovoked.

Police later found the 23-year-old suspect at an RTA Transit Center, WOIO reported. They also found a loaded 9mm handgun along the path from the shooting scene to the RTA station.

