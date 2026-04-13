2 children, 1 adult injured after crash at busy Dayton intersection, report says

DAYTON — Two children and an adult were injured after a crash in Dayton on Saturday.

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Dayton officers and medics responded around 4:50 p.m. to a crash at Stanley Avenue and Troy Street, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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A 28-year-old woman told officers she was driving a 2020 black Chevrolet Spark east on Stanley Avenue in the left turn lane at approximately 25 mph.

She attempted to make a left turn to travel north on Troy Street and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, the crash report said.

The Chevrolet hit a 2006 silver Chrysler 300, which was going west on Stanley Avenue.

The Chrysler’s final resting point was 100 to 150 yards from where the crash happened, the report stated.

Medics transported the driver of the Chrysler, a 28-year-old woman, to an area hospital. They also took two child passengers in the Chrysler, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old, to Dayton Children’s. All three had suspected minor injuries, the crash report said.

A witness and the Chevrolet driver said that Chrysler was going “at excessive speeds.”

The crash remains under investigation.

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