2 Browns take home top defensive awards at NFL Honors

CLEVELAND — A pair of Cleveland Browns took home top defensive awards at the NFL Honors on Thursday.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was unanimously named the Associated Press (AP) Defensive Player of the Year.

It is the second time that Garrett has won the award, and the third straight nomination as a finalist.

Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger was voted the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is the second Browns rookie in team history to win the award.

Garrett set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks.

“Even though the year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, obviously, he never wavered,” said Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire. “He never showed any signs of slowing down, and he just kept one singular focus on ‘I’m going to do my job to try and help this team win.’”

Schwesinger is the first Browns player to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year since Chip Banks in 1982.

“Carson, he came in and all he said, and all he lived, is that he was going to earn it,” linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. “So really proud of how he approaches each and every day, trying to be his best.”

The UCLA rookie had a breakout season in Cleveland, leading all rookies with 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named league MVP. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel won the NFL Coach of the Year award.

