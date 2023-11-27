2 arrested in shooting that hospitalized 15-year-old Saturday

DAYTON — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a weekend shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steve Bauer.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Willowwood Drive on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, which was a 15-year-old male.

Crews transported the 15-year-old to an area hospital and he is currently in stable condition, Bauer said.

Two suspects were arrested in relation to this incident.

The victim and two suspects are all under the care of the same residential treatment center, Bauer said.

Dayton police are still investigating this shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-1232. To remain anonymous and still report information, use Crime Stoppers by calling (937) 222-7867.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identities of the suspects.





