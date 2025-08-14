2 arrested after state trooper finds 15 grams of suspected fentanyl during I-70 traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 this month.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a social media post that a Wayne County dispatcher received a report of a red vehicle hitting a guardrail on I-70 Westbound near the 150-mile marker on August 7.

The vehicle continued west down I-70 when the trooper found it near 146-mile marker.

The trooper discovered both the driver and the passenger unconscious inside.

“While checking their welfare, Trooper (Jake) Ridgway saw a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance plainly visible between the passenger’s legs,” said an Indiana State Police spokesperson. “The substance is suspected to be fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.”

The trooper arrested the driver, Justin Dawson, 45, on several preliminary charges, including a felony count of possession of a narcotic drug.

The passenger, Roxanne Steele, 43, was arrested on a preliminary felony count of possession of a narcotic drug.

The suspected fentanyl was seized as evidence and submitted to the ISP laboratory for more analysis.

