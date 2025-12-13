2 arrested after K9 detects drugs during traffic stop

EATON — Police, with the help of K9 Ruger, seized suspected drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Dec. 9, Eaton police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Barron Street.
While conducting the stop, officers saw evidence that led them to deploy K9 Ruger.
Ruger detected narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fewer Americans planning to tip this year, survey reveals
- Man accused of 2 kidnappings, carjackings in 1 day in Montgomery County facing federal charges
- Scratch-off ticket worth $40K for 25 years bought at Dayton food market
During the search, officers discovered two separate narcotics inside the vehicle suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl/heroin.
Michelle Frazier and James Reese, the occupants of the vehicle, were charged with multiple drug offenses.
Frazier faces charges including possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reese is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group