2 arrested after burglary investigation in area county

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Two people were arrested after a reported burglary in Wayne County, Indiana on Friday.
A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to reports of a burglary in the 8100 block of Davis Meyers Road in Williamsburg, according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office.
While investigating, he determined James Burelison and Jordyn Forrester were suspects in this burglary.
Authorities arrested both suspects after obtaining a search warrant for Burelison’s house in the 10000 block of Dalton Road in Hagerstown, according to the post.
Burelison was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender and possession of a syringe.
Forrester was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft of a firearm.
Additional information on this incident wasn’t immediately available.
