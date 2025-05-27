2 arrested after burglary investigation in area county

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Two people were arrested after a reported burglary in Wayne County, Indiana on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to reports of a burglary in the 8100 block of Davis Meyers Road in Williamsburg, according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

While investigating, he determined James Burelison and Jordyn Forrester were suspects in this burglary.

Authorities arrested both suspects after obtaining a search warrant for Burelison’s house in the 10000 block of Dalton Road in Hagerstown, according to the post.

Burelison was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender and possession of a syringe.

Forrester was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft of a firearm.

Additional information on this incident wasn’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group