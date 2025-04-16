2 adults, 3 kids found dead inside Ohio home from carbon monoxide poisoning

GALLIA COUNTY — Five people, including three children, were found dead inside an Ohio home this week from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Gallia County 911 center received a call around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday about five unresponsive people inside a Clay Township home, according to a social media post from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

When first responders got to the home, they confirmed the five people inside had died.

The two adults were identified as Brian A. Doss, 35, and Lora Schuman, 34, according to WOWK and WSAZ.

The children have not been identified at this time, but WOWK reported their ages were 9, 8, and 5.

The sheriff’s office said all five victims lived at the home.

The Gallia County Coroner determined that all five people died as a result of exposure to carbon monoxide gas inside the home.

Champlin said the investigation remains open to allow investigators to “seek further details surrounding the events of this tragedy.”

“This situation is one that we all hope will never occur. Today’s tragic loss of life has shattered and changed the lives of many forever,” Champlin said in the post.

