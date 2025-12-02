2 adults, 3 children hospitalized after morning house fire

COLUMBUS — Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a house fire in Columbus on Monday morning.
The fire happened in the 400 block of South Harris Avenue, around 5 a.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.
Multiple people were standing outside when the Columbus Fire Department arrived.
Firefighters entered the home to rescue a child who was still inside.
The two adults were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.
The three children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
A 14-year-old is in serious condition, a 7-year-old is in critical condition, and a 4-year-old is in stable condition.
It is not clear how the fire started.
