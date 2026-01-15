2 adults, 1 child injured after head-on crash in Ohio

UNION COUNTY — Three people, including a child, were injured after a head-on crash in Ohio.

The crash happened on Jan. 9 around 1:50 p.m. on Miller Road, north of State Route 47, in Union County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that a 70-year-old woman drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Miller Road when she went left of center and hit a Hyundai Sonata.

The Jeep overturned and stopped in the roadway while the Hyundai went off the road, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported both drivers to Wexner Medical Center initially with serious injuries. OSHP said both drivers are now in “stable” condition.

A child passenger was also in the Hyundai at the time of the crash. The child was also taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

The child was also fastened in a booster seat. Both drivers also had their seatbelts on, the spokesperson stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

