18-year-old woman accused of assaulting police officer, shattering glass in holding cell

STARK COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and destroying a holding cell window at the Stark County Jail.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Feb. 16 on 3rd Street in Canton, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived on scene, they found the mother of an 18-year-old woman outside and filled officers in on the ongoing issues between her son and her son’s girlfriend.

Jade Cain and her boyfriend Alan King have caused problems at the address before, according to police.

When Cain and King came out of the house, Cain started arguing with the family almost immediately, according to police reports.

Officers said Cain appeared to be under the influence of something and could not stop talking.

One officer detained her and placed her into the back of a patrol car to get the investigation going, according to police reports.

As officers tried to walk her to the patrol car, Cain went limp and fell to the ground.

Once they reached the cruiser, Cain sat down briefly, and body camera footage shows her asking for a shoe.

Police said Cain then allegedly swung her left hand and hit the officer in the face.

The officer is then shown in the video slamming the cruiser door shut.

Cain was then transported to the Stark County Jail, where she was placed into a holding cell.

Officers said that she allegedly kicked the door and banged her head against it.

She allegedly also slipped her left hand out of the handcuffs and started slamming the cuffs against the cell door window, cracking and shattering the glass.

Cain was charged with assaulting a peace officer and vandalism.

Her next court date is Feb. 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group