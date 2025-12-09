18-year-old charged in connection to shots fired at officers during stolen car chase

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired at police officers and a stolen car chase last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Javien Jermone Robinson, 18, has been charged with having weapons under disability and possessing criminal tools, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident started around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 4 after an officer in an unmarked car got behind a suspicious vehicle near Guthrie and River roads.

At that time, one person in the car fired shots at the officer, which led to a chase involving multiple cruisers, according to Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal.

The officer who was shot at was not injured.

During the chase, a Dayton police cruiser hit a pedestrian in the area of Germantown Road and Euclid Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Afzal said that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police eventually found the stolen car at a home in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

Dayton police and SWAT had the home surrounded for hours before arresting a juvenile occupant.

Authorities left this standoff around 6:30 p.m. and went to a scene on Bish Avenue and West Third Street.

The investigation led authorities to a home in the 2700 block of West Third Street.

Robinson was located inside this home and detained as part of the investigation, according to an affidavit filed in the Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators searched the home and found seven guns and two vehicle key generation devices.

Robinson was arrested, and during his interview with police, he “admitted to knowledge of the firearms, to include an ARP, being present in the home, as well as knowledge of the vehicle key generation devices and their usage for stolen vehicles,” the affidavit said.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group