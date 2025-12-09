11-year-old girl dies days after being shot in Ohio neighborhood

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl died days after being shot in an Ohio neighborhood, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wheatland Avenue, in Hilltop, on Dec. 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, Columbus police found the girl with a gunshot wound.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, but died on Monday.

The Franklin County Coroner identified the girl as Amya Frazier, our media partner reported.

A preliminary investigation found that Amya was shot during a non-intentional shooting between family members.

No one is facing charges at this time, WBNS-10 reported.

This shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group