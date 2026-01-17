17-year-old suffers minor injuries after crashing into utility pole, tree

DARKE COUNTY — A 17-year-old suffers minor injuries after an early morning crash in Darke County.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the 12700 block of Greenville St. Mary’s Road, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, it was found that a black 2002 Dodge Ram truck that was driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southwest-bound on Greenville St. Mary’s Road.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve, then crossed over the centerline, before driving off the road to the left and striking a utility pole and tree.

The driver was transported to Wayne Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries.

