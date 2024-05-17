17-year-old high school student killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 identified

WARREN COUNTY — The 17-year-old Mason High School student killed in a wrong-way crash in Warren County on Thursday has been identified.

Chad Case, of Mason, was identified Friday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee who died on Interstate 71.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Case was heading north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Deerfield Twp. 1:40 a.m. when his Jeep slammed into an oncoming semitrailer. Both vehicles went off the southeast side of the road and the semi overturned.

The driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Case died from his injuries at the scene.

In a statement sent to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati, Mason City Schools said they were grieving the loss.

“Grief can manifest in many ways, and it’s crucial that we recognize and honor our own feelings and those of others,” the district said.

The district provided a crisis support team for high school students on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.





